LUCKOSKI, Stanley



Of Kettering, OH, passed away April 11, 2022. Survived by sons Mike and Perry Luckoski of Louisiana, Tony and Todd Luckoski of Brookville, Ohio; Grandpa to Caden and Ava Luckoski of Carmel, Indiana. In his younger years, Stan played minor league baseball for The Braves organization, he was a catcher. He was an Army veteran that served in the Military Police. Stan worked for Dayton Press until they closed, he then worked 28 years at NCR before he retired. Stan was a devout Catholic and belonged to St. Joseph's church. Stan will be remembered for his gentle nature and quick wit. He had an answer for everything. His sons extend gratitude to The Butler House of Englewood, OH, for their special care. A private service will be held. Stan will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, OH. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Stan or leave a special message for his family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com