Simmons, Lucille



Lucille Simmons, age 99 of Winter Haven, Florida and formally of Hamilton, Ohio, was peacefully taken into the arms of God Saturday, January 31, 2026. Lucille was born in Butler County, Ohio on July 27, 1926, to Russell Million and Delora (Muncy) Million. She was a woman of smiles, laughter, and joy. Anyone who met her would love her within minutes of the meeting. Lucille was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grand mother, and great-great grandmother. She loved them all, and they all loved and adored her. Lucille spent most of her working career as the Registrar in Hamilton, Ohio. Many will see her name at the bottom of their children's birth certificates or on a family member's death certificate. She always loved being active. She started a group called the Crafters with her ceramic friends. She sang in the choir at Four Lakes, went faithfully to the Entertainment series, and loved to play bunco and bingo. Lucille is survived by her son, Michael (Nancy) Simmons; her grandchildren, Eric Russell Simmons, Kira (David) Simmons Murphy, Robert Burton, Kristy (Danny) Burton Elliot, Lisa Burton, and Tiffany Burton Grubb; her great grandchildren, Madison Simmons, Elijah Simmons, Justin Murphy, Madison Burton, Maxwell Burton, Kelsey Burton, Cyruss Webster, Cal Million, Makenzy Grubb, and Karly Grubb; her great great grandchildren Kash Tipton, and Mia Tipton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Delora Million; her brother, William; her husband, Eugene Clifford Simmons; her daughter, Connie Sue Burton; her son-in-law, Dennis Burton; her great grandson, Mason Burton and her great great grandson, Miles Tipton. Memorial gathering will be held at Brown Dawson Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave. Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM with a memorial service to follow at 12:00 PM with Pastor Dave Garrett officiating from New Haven Road Church of God. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, at 1602 Greenwood Ave. Hamilton, Ohio.



