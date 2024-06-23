Lucas, Jack Lee



Jack Lee Lucas, age 85, of Centerville, Ohio passed away on Friday, June 14, 2024, at Hospice of Dayton.Jack was born May 19, 1939 in Dayton, Montgomery County, Ohio, the son of the late John W. and Rose L. Lucas. He was also preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Jane Lucas. Jack died of Kidney Failure.



He is survived by his wife, Sharron Smith Boring Lucas, whom he married on July 1,1995; son, Dean E. Lucas and wife, Darlene, son, David W. Lucas; stepchildren, David K. Boring, Cheryl Ann Erbes, Amy Boring Meininger (deceased), He is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jack loved golf and fishing with his sons and school sports. Jack retired from Delphi-Dayton. Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2024, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue at Rahn Road. The family will greet visitors at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Condolences or Memories may be left for the family at tobiasfuneralhome.com.



