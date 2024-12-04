Lucas, Beverly

Lucas, Beverly Jean

Beverly Lucas of Yellow Springs, OH passed away peacefully on November 30, 2024, at the age of 93. Born on November 16, 1931, in Evanston, IL. A memorial service will be held on December 9 at 1:30pm at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home in Yellow Springs, Ohio with visitation beginning at 12pm. Full obituary can be found and condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com

Funeral Home Information

Jackson Lytle Lewis Funeral Home

322 West Xenia Ave.

Yellow Springs, OH

45387

https://www.jacksonlytle.com

