<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000688821-01_0_0000688821-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000688821-01_0_0000688821-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">LOZIER, Dale L.<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Dale L. Lozier, 71, of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 7th, at his home surrounded by his family.<br/><br/>Dale was born in Greensburg, Indiana, on May 23, 1949, to Louis and Margaret (Shafer) Lozier. Dale graduated from Greensburg High School in 1967.<br/><br/>In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter Kimberly Lozier, son Scott Bass, and brother Joe Lozier.<br/><br/>Dale loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed watching the Reds and college basketball. He is survived by his loving wife Sandy, as well as his children John (Rena) Lozier, Holly (Brian) Sierra, Ami (Dan) Payton; stepchildren Anita (Rick) Hinton, and Jim (Gina) Neer; grandchildren Alicia Lozier, Megan (Matt) Rust, Luke, Cheyenne, and Lillian Lozier, <br/><br/>Jordan, Jared and Jason Sierra, Graci and Dylan Payton, Alexa (Jake) Morris, Maria Hinton, Joshua, Brian and AJ Neer; <br/><br/>siblings Ralph (Polly Lovegrove) Lozier, Woody Lozier, and <br/><br/>sister-in-law Diana Lozier; brother in-laws Ken (Debbie) Christy and Ed (Linda) Christy, sister in-law Bev (Russ) Manwiller; mother in-law Jean Christy; along with many nieces and nephews and special friends Terry Shutters and Bill Brackett.<br/><br/>At Dale's request, his body will be donated to Wright State University. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.</font><br/>