Lowery, Harold E. "Butch"



Lowery, Harold E. "Butch", 78, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, May 31, 2025 at the Dayton VA Medical Center. Butch was born February 5, 1947 in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the son of Robert and Cora (Skidmore) Lowery. He was a veteran of the United States Army and later retired from Navistar. Survivors include his wife, Mary (Rice) Lowery; two children, Stacie Koehler and Travis Lowery; three grandchildren, Kaity (Thomas) Bustillo, Ben (Tate) Koehler and Cameron Koehler; one great granddaughter, Claire Bustillo; a brother, John Lowery; and brother-in-law, Anthony Bianchi. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tim Lowery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERA HOME.



