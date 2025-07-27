Lowery, Florence Etta



Florence Etta Lowery, a cherished matriarch, was born on November 4, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio. She completed her journey on July 23, 2025, leaving behind a legacy marked by love, devotion, and unwavering faith.



Florence was known for her radiant smile and the warmth she brought to every room she entered. Her commitment to her faith was evident throughout her life, guiding her actions and interactions with others. She cherished her family above all else, creating lasting memories that will be cherished by those who had the pleasure of knowing her.



Each year, Florence's Christmas Eve parties became a beloved tradition, gathering friends and family to celebrate the season with joy and laughter. Beyond her festive spirit, she enjoyed crocheting, reading, and working in her yard, activities that brought her immense joy and fulfillment.



Florence leaves behind her son, Steve (Kathy) Lowery; her grandchildren Amy Dean, Stacey Dean, David (Shawna) Lowery, and Jennifer Pendell; her great-grandchildren Tori (Jeri) Nagel, Eli (Elizabeth) Nagel, Jonathan Lowery, Rebecca Lowery, Christopher Lowery, Emily Lowery, Olivia Lowery, Madeline Lowery, Drayton Lowery, Cameron Pendell, and Gabriel Pendell; and her great-great-grandchildren Orlando Nagel and Ryleigh Nagel. Each of these individuals carries a piece of Florence's spirit, forever influenced by her love and kindness.



She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Cliff Lowery, her daughter Patricia Dean, and nine siblings. Their memories remain etched in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.



A visitation in honor of Florence will be held on July 30, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by a funeral service from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville, located at 820 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton, Ohio, 45459.



Florence Etta Lowery's spirited essence and unwavering devotion to her family and faith will be profoundly missed. Her legacy will continue to resonate in the lives of all she touched.



