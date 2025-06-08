Lowe, Norman Ronald "Ron or Ronnie"



LOWE, Norman Ronald, Springfield, Ohio known as Ron or Ronnie to his friends and family passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on June 2, 2025 at the age of 78. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on June 25, 1946, son of Willie and Goldie Lowe.



He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters Bonnie, Norma-jean, Kathleen, Carolyn and one brother, Bill. Ron is survived by his loving wife LaDonna, son Jason R Lowe, daughter Gina Hicks (Gary), brothers Orville and Mike Lowe, two grandchil-dren Jacob Hicks and Sara Parton and many nieces and nephews.



He was a 1966 graduate of Springfield South School. He served his country in the US Marines during the Vietnam war. Ron retired with 30 years of service at Navistar. While at Navistar he was the Welfare Director of Local 402 for 17 years, where he helped union members with their family and social needs. He was also a township trustee for Springfield Township, Clark County for 11 years where his love of the area was evident in his commitment to protecting it borders with the CEDA agreement that he was instrumental in getting initiated. When first moving from the city in 1975 he insisted on living in the best township with the best schools and that was Springfield township. He liked real estate investing and managed his own house rental and rehab business for 50 years. With hard work Ron proudly overcame his poor childhood to become a successful businessman, politician, husband, father and friend.



Ron liked watching old westerns on TV and sports, especially the Bengals when they were winning. In his younger years he enjoyed walking with LaDonna and his favorite dogs Max and Bubba. He also jogged for about 10 years. He liked going to garage sales and auctions and bought and sold antiques in retirement. Ron was a kind and caring man who will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.



Ron had insisted for many years that no services be held. His other request was that there would be no flowers or trees planted as memorials. His ashes will be buried in the South Solon Cemetery with his other family members. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared www.jkzh.com



