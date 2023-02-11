LOVY, Nellie Grace



Nellie Grace Lovy was born sleeping on Friday, January 28th at 10:22 a.m. Nellie was born to parents Jeremy and Liz Lovy and brother Mason. Nellie Grace knew only love, comfort, and peace.



She is survived by her parents, Jeremy and Liz Lovy; brother Mason Lovy; grandparents, Daniel and Susan Lovy, Scott Resor and Doug Campbell, Esther and Jim Dillman; great-grandparents Diane Resor and Larry Blinn; aunts Olivia and Megan Resor; cousins Liam DeBord and Lucy Resor; along with numerous extended family members.



She was preceded in death by her big brother Logan Nelson Lovy, great-grandparents, Larry Resor, George and Angie Kuykendall, Daniel and Bernadette Lovy.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 28th, 2023, from 5:30 pm until time of service at 7:00 p.m. at New Vine Franklin Church, 4900 St. Rt. 123, Franklin, OH 45005.



Please consider donating to the Butterfly Room at Miami Valley Hospital in Nellie's name at www.mvhfoundation.org/butterfly-room/ or to New Vine Community Church.



www.stinefhlebanon.com