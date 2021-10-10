LOVY, Logan Nelson



Logan Nelson Lovy was born at 12:57pm on September 10, 2021, in Middletown at Atrium Medical Center. Logan was born to parents Jeremy and Liz Lovy and brother Mason.



Logan passed away peacefully in his parents' arms at Miami Valley Hospital on September 15, 2021.



He is survived by his parents, Jeremy and Liz Lovy; brother Mason; grandparents, Daniel and Susan Lovy, Scott Resor and Doug Campbell, Esther and Jim Dillman; great-grandparents Diane Resor and Larry Blinn; aunts Olivia and Megan Resor; cousins Liam DeBord and Lucy Resor; along with numerous



extended family members.



He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Larry Resor, George and Angie Kuykendall, Daniel and Bernadette Lovy.



During his short time on earth, he was deeply loved by all who met him and will be greatly missed. Logan lives forever in our hearts and souls. Logan was able to donate life in the form of his heart valves for another child in need. Our family would like to express our thanks to the Lebanon Fire Dept, Atrium Medical Center OB team, and the Miami Valley Hospital NICU teams.



Visitation and services will be held on Sunday, October 17th from 3:00p to 5:00p at Vineyard Franklin Church, 4900 St. Rt. 123, Franklin, OH 45005. The family will receive friends from 3:00pm to 4:30pm on Sunday, October 17th with services



following from 4:30pm to 5:00pm.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Help Endure A Loss (HEAL) program at Atrium Medical Center and the Vineyard Franklin Church.

