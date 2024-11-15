Lovingood, Ruth

Lovingood (Richards), Ruth



Ruth RIchards Lovingood, age 92, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2024. Ruth was born in New York City on October 6, 1932 to Mary and Edwin Richards. She lived there until elementary school when the family moved to Boston. She attended Beaver Country Day School in Boston, and then graduated from Colby Junior College in New Hampshire. She married Albert Ward McCally Jr. on December 12, 1953, and moved to Dayton where he grew up. They had two children, Woody and Mary, and were married for 22 years until Ward passed away in 1975. After his death, she worked as a trip director for Top Value, an incentive travel company, and enjoyed traveling to all parts of the world for several years. In 1978, she married Charles Lovingood, a widower, who lived in Dayton. After his retirement, they lived in Hilton Head S.C., and were married for 22 years. A few years after Charlie's death, Ruth married Jim Finke, also a widower, from Dayton, and they were married until he passed away twelve years later. Ruth felt fortunate to marry three wonderful men, and to be able to share a very happy life with each of them. She very much appreciated the love and friendship of the extended families that came with each marriage.



Ruth spent the last eight years of her life in Evanston, Illinois where she was close to both her children who live in the Chicago area. She was a loving, kind and supportive mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.



She is survived by her two children, Albert Ward ("Woody") McCally III, Mary McCally Finnegan (Paul), and three grandchildren, Katherine Finnegan Leventhal (Andrew), Paul (fiancée, Katie Giovinazzo), and Alex, as well as four stepchildren from the Lovingood family, and six stepchildren from the Finke family, together with extended family including nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.



A family service will take place at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton in December.



Memorials can be directed to The Dayton Foundation, www.daytonfoundation.org, or by mail to 1401 S Main St, Dayton, Ohio 45409.



