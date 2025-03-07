Lovely, Dudley W.



Dudley W. Lovely (November 12, 1938) passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at the age of 86. Dudley was born in Jeffersonville, Kentucky on November 12, 1938 to the late J. Paul and Pauline Lovely (Glover) before they moved to Ohio. Dudley is survived by his wife, Eva Lovely, his son, Michael (Andrea) Lovely, his grandson, Lawton (Amber) Lovely, and his great grandson, Judah Lovely, who made him a Pappy. Dudley is also survived by his loving siblings, Janice Robillard, Paul "Knox" (Sue) Lovely, Sally (Henry) Smith, Sharon Barrett, Dan "Tucker" (Phyllis) Lovely, and Teresa Lovely-Williams (Rick). Dudley is preceded in death by his parents, J. Paul and Pauline Lovely, sister Paula Buehner, brother-in-law George Robillard, brother-in-law Robert Barrett, and many other family members who are missed by all of us. Dudley met Eva Ousley while changing her flat tire, where he requested a date in return for his kindness. They later married on April 28th, 1960. He enjoyed working at the furniture store he started in Camden in 1974, which he moved to Middletown in 1977. When he wasn't making deals and working at the store, or going to an auction (or two), he was on the road in his 18 wheeler, blasting Fats Domino and Chubby Checker while chirping on the CB radio. Oftentimes, he would join good friends Dave and Castro and head south with a rollback trailer to whatever auction was having a sale. Those who knew Dudley well knew that he would help get them out of a jam - even if he helped them into it in the first place. When he wasn't fixing tractors, golf carts, or hauling furniture, he was fishing. Dudley enjoyed fishing in Lake Okeechobee, where he and Eva spent winters, and at the pond by their home in the summer. If you drove by their home in the summer, you were sure to find the garage open with the latest project and something for sale. Dudley spent his last years battling dementia and Parkinson's, constantly surrounded by family and loved ones who came to visit. His family will forever be indebted to the team at Woodland Country Manor and Doctor Thomson's staff for their care and guidance during this time. "Though we're apart, You're part of me still, For you were my thrill, On Blueberry Hill". A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 8th, 2025 from 11:00am-1:00pm at Beechwood Church of God (12800 OH-122, Somerville, OH 45064). The funeral service will begin at 1:00pm with Pastor Gary Agee. Dudley will be laid to rest in the Fairview Cemetery in Gratis. www.BalesFH.com In lieu of flowers, you can donate to AFA - Alzheimer's Foundation of America.



