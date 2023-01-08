journal-news logo
LOVELESS, Nancy

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LOVELESS, Nancy Lee

87, of Springfield died peacefully January 2, 2023, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. She retired with almost 60 years of service as a registered nurse with Mercy Health. Nancy is survived by her husband, Houston Lee Loveless; son Karl (Debra) Loveless; grandsons Grant Loveless & Drew Loveless; sisters-in-law Dora Loveless, Beverly (Loveless) Kuss, and Jane (Pearson) Fitzwater and was preceded in death by her brother Ronald Fitzwater. She was born in Cedarville, Ohio, June 4, 1935, the daughter of Ralph & Dorothy (Knisley) Fitzwater. Nancy was a charter member of Christ Lutheran Church now Faith in Christ. A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, January 15, 2023, in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME from 1-3PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the South Charleston Community Club Scholarship Fund c/o Springfield Foundation, 333 N. Limestone St #201, Springfield, Ohio 45503. Expressions of sympathy may be made at


