LOVELACE, Garwood

99, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022. He was born November 3, 1922, in Menifee County, Kentucky, to Nelse and Ethel Lovelace. They were a loving, godly, and hard-working family and moved to Middletown in 1925 for more work opportunities. In his youth, Garwood considered it an honor to be a Boy Scout and a newspaper carrier. He learned the value of hard work and resilience during the difficult years of the Great Depression. The experiences during that time shaped him and others for their entire lives. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1942. His was the first graduating class after the Pearl Harbor bombing to be called to go to World War II. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Philippines until 1946. Garwood returned to civilian life, got married, and enrolled at Miami University. His marriage to Emma Lee Crowe in 1948 lasted until her passing in 2002. After graduating from Miami in 1950, he was called to serve as a Navy Reservist during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed in Newport, RI, and assigned to the ship, the USS Yosemite (AD-19) until his term finished in 1952. Garwood worked at Aeronca from 1952-1954 before beginning his teaching career for Middletown Schools in 1954. He taught Social Studies at McKinley Jr. High and Manchester Jr. High, retiring in 1982. Through the years, Garwood had many interests including Bluegrass music, trains, ships, and woodworking. He built hundreds of birdhouses to give away.



Known for playing harmonica, Garwood often accompanied local gospel musicians when they visited senior centers and nursing homes. He attended the Poasttown First Church of God. In 2005, he married Lenore Carroll, and she passed away in 2013.



He enjoyed civic involvement, and for many years regularly attended the Middletown City Commission meetings. Garwood was very patriotic and revered the American flag, always keeping one flying on his front porch. Even at age 99, Garwood still enjoyed reading the daily newspaper and watching TV, always reading the closed captions. Current events reigned high among his topics of conversation. The family would like to thank the staff, residents, and volunteers of The Winfield at Middletown for the wonderful care, love, kindness, and friendship shown to Garwood during the last years of his life. He is survived by his four children: Marsha (Gene) Frame, Gary (Teresa) Lovelace, Paul (Karen) Lovelace, and Sandra (Danny) Engle, and six grandchildren: Tricia Frame, John (Aysegul) Frame, Todd Lovelace, Stacey Lovelace, Nathan (Monica) Engle, Meagan (Nick) Pant, and five great-grandchildren: Braden Lovelace, Henry and William Engle, Ellie Stowell, Everly Pant. He is also survived by his brother Rodney (Virginia) Lovelace. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Emma Lee (Crowe) Lovelace, second wife Lenore (Carroll) Lovelace, brothers Denville Lovelace and Carbin Lovelace, and sister's Bernice Francisco and Lorraine Cassidy. Visitation at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home 1500 Manchester Avenue, Middletown 45042 Friday, November 4, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. H. Eugene Frame and Rev. Dr. Eric Newell officiating. Interment at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be left at



