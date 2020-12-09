LOVE, Joann A.



Age 89, departed this life peacefully, at her home, on



December 1, 2020. She was born on September 5, 1931, in Whipple, West Virginia, to



Rederick and Sally Dozier. She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 sisters: Evelyn



Dozier, Alfreda Leonard and Shirley Walker; 6 Brothers: Chester, William (June), Homer, Vincent, Charles (Shorty) and James (JD) Dozier; 2 Grandsons: Darius Cooper and Dewan Love. Joann was a long-time resident of Dayton, Ohio, and retired from the Dayton Mental Health Hospital



after many years of service. Joann leaves to cherish her memory 5 children: Michael, Donald, Ronald (Chrys), Chester, and Kevin (Betty); 12 grandchildren: Quinette Carter, Michael (Crystal) Love Jr., Chrishana Strong, Danielle Cooper, Ronald (Brandi) Love Jr., Keyonna (Javonn) Mobley, Robbie Love Charonda Love, Lance (Mikeisha) Alexander, Kevin Love Jr., Gary Oglesby Jr., and DeVese (Kemi) Oglesby Sr.; 1 sister:



Hattie Crawl; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and special friend: Karrie Canady. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave, with Minister Anthony Harvey, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment West Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

