Lou Bevilacqua

Bevilacqua (Tedders), Lou Ann



Lou Ann Bevilacqua age 82 passed away Tuesday March 3, 2026. She was born September 21, 1943 in Barbourville, Kentucky to the late Walter and Belle (Gibbons) Tedders. She was employed by the Hamilton City Schools for many years and the owner of Bee Driving School. She enjoyed her "cardless" club gatherings and her West Side Baptist church breakfast group. A special thank you to our family, friends, and loved ones who offered support, prayers, and kindness during this difficult time. Lou Ann is survived by her sons Dan (Mendy) Ruecking, Tim (Amy) Ruecking and her step-sons, Lou (Allison) Bevilacqua, Michael Bevilacqua; four grandchildren Ashley (Anthony) Johnson, Andrew (Brittany) Ruecking, Mallory (Nate) Miller, Molly Ruecking; seven great grandchildren Audrey, Arabella, Jack, Mackenzie, Jackson, Lakyn, Harrison; two nieces Shirley Dumm, Vickie Reynolds; one nephew Lynn Tedders; first cousin Betty Terry and was also survived by many other family and friends. Lou Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband Charles Bevilacqua; one sister Norma Mayhew and one brother Carl Tedders. Services to be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



