LORIG, Amanda A. Age 99 1/2 , passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Bickford of Middletown where she had resided since 2013. She was born September 24, 1920, in Barberton, Ohio, and moved to Middletown after WW II. She was employed as an RN for Akron General Hospital, and a teacher's Aide for Middletown City Schools for twelve years. She was also a mother and homemaker. Amanda was a member of the St. Paul's United Church of Christ, the Forest Hills Country Club, and the Wildwood Mother's Club. She was a volunteer for the Girl Scouts and the Middletown Regional Hospital after her retirement. Preceding her in death were her parents, George R. and Lena Catherine (Moser) Platt; her husband, Edwin "Ted" Lorig in 2000; and three sisters, Betty Corliss and husband, Ray, Jean Izzo and husband, Bernard, and Helen Weihenmayer and husband, Robert. She is survived by three children, Peggy Crews- Hamblin and husband, Harold, Nancy Brown and husband, David, and Robert Lorig and wife Connie; four grandchildren, Cathy Gallagher and husband, Aaron, John Brown and wife, Laura, Carrie Lorig and husband, Nick Sturm, and Grace Lorig; five great-grandchildren, Seth, Sidney, Liza, Max and Ruth; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Private Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Woodside Mausoleum next to her husband. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 114 S. Broad St., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

