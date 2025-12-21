Loretta Smith

Smith (Duff), Loretta Dolly



Loretta Dolly (Duff) Smith passed away on November 17, 2025 in Oklahoma City Oklahoma. She was born in MIddletown Ohio in 1933 to Courtney and Carrie Duff. She attended Anderson College (Anderson, Indiana) where she met and married David Grubbs. They were blessed with two boys, Martin David Grubbs and Joel Stephen Grubbs. Dolly was a wonderful devoted home maker, loving mother, and friend. She was a wonderful cook and many people enjoyed her hospitality and delicious meals. She was an accomplished musician, playing the piano, organ and the harp. She was preceded in death by her parents, Courtney and Carrie Duff, her brother and sister-in-law Courtney and Vada Duff,, and her husband Doug Smith. She is survived by her son Marty Grubbs and his wife, Kim, and her son Joey Grubbs and his wife Julie. She is also survived by grandchildren Tyler Grubbs (Brittany), Kristin Brown(Caleb) and Cole Grubbs (Karlie), Josh Grubbs, Sydney Grubbs, and Shelby Grubbs. Five great grandchildren Teagan, Oliver, Heidi, Remi, and Andie Grubbs. Sister Joan (Jack) Martin of Monroe, sister in-law Mary Lee Duff, nieces Tammy (Duff) Miller, Tina (Duff) Castle, Jenny (Martin) Bellin and their families. A graveside service will be held at 10:00am on December 29, 2025 at the Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum in MIddletown, Ohio.



