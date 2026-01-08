Hubbard, Loretta



Loretta Hubbard age 81 of Fairfield passed away on Thursday January 1, 2026. She was born in Gray Hawk, KY on March 15, 1944 the daughter of the late Isam and Josie (nee Vickers) Mays. Loretta was married to Kenneth Hubbard for 64 years and he preceded her in death on August 22, 2025. She is survived by two children Vicki McQueen and Kenneth Ray (Susan) Hubbard; three grandchildren Joshua Hubbard, Alyssa McQueen, and Alexis Richter; step granddaughters Allyssa Edds and Gabrielle Adams-Hubbard, and step great granddaughter Alayna Cunigan. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family, and close friends. Mrs. Hubbard was also preceded in death by seven sisters, Hazel Spivey, Dorothy Collins, Ruby Greene, Millie Bates, Bertha Henson, Leah Brewer, and Shirley Hickman. Loretta's greatest joy in life was being Mammaw to her grandchildren. Loretta lived her life as a faithful servant of God. Loretta and Kenneth were a shining example of love and compassion for others and would open their hearts and extend a helping hand to anyone in need. Visitation will be on Thursday January 8, 2026 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral at 1:00PM with Pastor Dennis Collins officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com