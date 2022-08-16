LORENZETTI, Jean Black



85, died of cancer on 8/12/22, but she lived to lead adventures in learning. For 22 years she taught at Baker Junior High in Fairborn; it's no surprise that no matter where Jean went, people would approach her and say, "I bet you don't remember me." What is surprising is that no matter how deeply hidden in a middle-aged face the former eighth grade student might be, Jean found the name.



A two-time teacher of the year, her prized possessions were her four Howard L. Post Excellence in Education Awards and the filing cabinet overflowing with letters from students she mentored in countless after-school activities.



Jean was preceded in death by her parents Gerald and Ruth Black, her brother Richard Black and his wife Mary Ann, and her niece Patricia Murphy. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert Lorenzetti, her children Daniel Lorenzetti and wife Jennifer, David Lorenzetti and wife Pim, Peter Lorenzetti and wife Christine, Debra Miller and husband Evan, her brother Robert Black and wife Rosalie, and her grandchildren Chase Miller and wife Julie, Benjamin Lorenzetti, Joseph Lorenzetti and wife Natalie, Audra Miller, Maleah Miller, and Natara Lorenzetti.



Following Jean's wishes there will be no formal service: her memorial was never meant to be a church service, a plaque, or a gravestone, but rather the memories and the love of learning she gifted to those whose lives she changed forever.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fairborn FISH Food Pantry (www.fishfairborn.com/donate) (Fairborn FISH PO Box 1484 Fairborn, OH 45324) or to Friends of Aullwood (Aullwood.audubon.org). Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

