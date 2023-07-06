Lord, William

Lord, Dr. William A., D.D.S.



Dr. William A. Lord, D.D.S., 56, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly in Georgia on Monday, July 3, 2023. Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday in Covenant Presbyterian Church. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral