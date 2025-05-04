Loppe, Patrick P.
Patrick P. Loppe age 62 of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born the son of Robert & Betty Jean (McCall) Loppe on June 20, 1962, in Key West, Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers John & Dale Loppe. Patrick is survived by his siblings Michael (Micki) Loppe, Robert E. Loppe & Becky (Mike) Crawford; girlfriend Barbara Taylor; numerous nieces, nephews & a host of friends. Patrick was a loving brother, boyfriend, uncle & friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. He was a lifelong member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. In his free time, he enjoyed going out to eat & playing video games. He also loved wrestling & would watch weekly, especially Shawn Michales. Most of all he loved spending quality time with his family, which included a weekly chess match with his brother Michael. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Wooded Glen for the compassionate care during this difficult time. Friends & family may call on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, from 11AM 12PM at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio where a funeral service will be held at 12PM. Interment to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
