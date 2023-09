Loper, Ken



LOPER, Ken, age 54, of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, October 12 from 1:00pm-4:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routosng.com.



Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/