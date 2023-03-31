Looper, Rosalie L.



LOOPER, Rosalie L., age 83, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Rosalie was a retired Press Operator for Manpower Staffing, loved her dogs & enjoyed playing bingo. She was preceded in death by her parents, James & Bessie Kibler; 4 brothers and 1 sister. Rosalie is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Larry V.; daughter, Janet Gadd of Huber Heights; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 11 AM Monday, April 3, 2023 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 PM at the funeral home.

