X

Looper, Rosalie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Looper, Rosalie L.

LOOPER, Rosalie L., age 83, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Rosalie was a retired Press Operator for Manpower Staffing, loved her dogs & enjoyed playing bingo. She was preceded in death by her parents, James & Bessie Kibler; 4 brothers and 1 sister. Rosalie is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Larry V.; daughter, Janet Gadd of Huber Heights; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 11 AM Monday, April 3, 2023 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 PM at the funeral home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Dayton (Huber Heights), OH

45424

https://www.markerheller.com

In Other News
1
Hull, Timothy
2
Volle, Joyce
3
Hale, Cuemyle
4
Hull, Timothy
5
Szempruch, Mary Ann
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top