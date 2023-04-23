Looper, Robert Glenn "Bob"



SSgt. Robert (Bob) G. Looper (Ret.) died peacefully on Tuesday, April 18th at the age of 91.



Bob leaves behind his wife of almost 71 years, Anita (Delmoro) Looper. Married for longer than many people live, Bob and Anita were very much in love, the ultimate example of a team, and role models for all. They have four children - Theresa Knowles (Paul, deceased), Craig Looper (Jane), Annette Voris (Steve), and Jennifer Looper (Scott Newman). He also leaves behind his dog, Belle, who will miss sleeping on his feet at night.



Bob ("Poppa") leaves behind four granddaughters: Christina Knowles, Stephanie Finley (Jesse), Michelle Carrico (Frank), and Heather Kanabay (Michael); and three step-grandchildren: Ashley Worley (Brad), Shauna Newman, and Nick Lynch-Voris. His legacy also includes six great-grandchildren: William and Timothy Finley, Claire and Norah Carrico, and Austin and Connor Kanabay; and 5 step great-grandchildren: Dylan, Tyler, and Maddie Smith, and Madden and Jax Worley.



Bob was born to Herman and Emma Beatrice (Hampton) Looper in Akron, Ohio. Bob is preceded in death by his parents (above), sister Syvilla Fleming, and brothers Charles "Chuck" Looper and James Ralph Looper.



Bob had a sense of humor for the ages, and enjoyed teasing his loved ones and telling jokes and funny stories. Aside from his bride Anita, Bob's other true loves were his Lincoln Town Cars  of which he had 17 over the decades (kept in meticulous condition)  and Reese's peanut butter cups (his sweet tooth was legendary). Bob was always dressed impeccably, ironed his clothes and shined his shoes with military precision, and could usually be found wearing his Korean War Veteran hat. He hated the cold, which he attributes to his time spent at the Chosin Reservoir, and was on a constant quest to warm up!



Bob always felt a pull to serve his country, and he joined the Marine Corps when he was 18. Bob was immediately sent to the Korean War where, as a machine gunner, he saw every major battle, including surviving the notorious Battle of the Chosin Reservoir and is one of the Chosin Few. At Chosin, Bob was kept as a prisoner of war in a chicken coop for 17 days, and sustained serious injuries that would later cause him lifelong pain and health issues, and force his early retirement. Among many other military accolades, he received a Purple Heart for his injuries and the Korean Presidential Unit Citation. It's hard to state how much Bob's military service meant to him and how deeply it impacted his life. His time in the Marines as a Staff Sergeant laid the foundation for the rest of his life, and served as a compass for his values and morals.



Bob had a storied career as a top executive in the insurance business. He worked for Aetna Life for most of his career, and also taught insurance classes at local community colleges. Bob was forced to retire early from his beloved career due to his war-related health conditions. After decades of physical pain, Bob finally found peace in his last days while being cared for at Hospice of Dayton. His family is very grateful to the wonderful team and asks that any donations are made to Hospice of Dayton in Bob's name.



Bob's family and friends will miss him dearly. Semper Fi, Bob! Once a Marine, Always a Marine.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459). A memorial service will begin at 3:30 pm with military honors. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.

