LOONEY, None

LOONEY, Pastor Elizabeth June
Pastor Elizabeth June Looney, 88, of Wilmington,
passed July 22, 2022. A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family with Littleton Funeral Home serving the family. A celebration of life will be held on November 4, with the location to be confirmed at a later date. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for full notice and condolences.
Funeral Home Information
Littleton Funeral Home
104 N Jackson St
Sabina, OH
45169
https://www.littletonfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral