Clyde D. Looney, 88, of German Township, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. He was born on December 19, 1932, in Pike County, OH, the son of the late Dewey E. and Rosa J. (Yates) Looney. Clyde retired from Navistar after 35 years. He also was a general contractor in Clark and Champaign Counties, building over 60 homes for local families. Clyde is survived by his wife of 67 years Vicey Jane Looney; sons Mark A. (Linda) Looney and David C. (Ellen) Looney; sister Shirley A. Matney; grandchildren Matthew, Timothy, Brian and Kristen Looney; sister-in-law Genetta Looney; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his brothers Carl (Irene) and Leon Looney; sister Helen Looney; and brother-in-law Mickey Matney. The funeral to honor Clyde will be Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 12:00 PM with visitation beginning at 11:00 AM at Richards, Raff and Dunbar Memorial Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial



contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



