LONSWAY, Linda

LONSWAY (Hamilton), Linda Kay



61, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Linda was born March 20, 1961, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Ren and Marilyn (Coffee) Hamilton. She was a very loving person and her family meant everything to her. She is survived by her mother, Marilyn Lowe; her husband of 40 years, Michael Lonsway; two children, Michelle (Matthew) Brickman and Ian (Britni) Lonsway; four siblings, Deena (Steve) Cornell, Greg Hamilton, Vicky (Ed) Rasinske and Allen (Deb) Lowe; four grandchildren, Makenzie and Mason Brickman and Nori and Brody Lonsway; one great-grandchild, Tobias Spada. She was preceded in death by her father, a brother, Jeff Hamilton, a son, Matthew Lonsway and her in-laws, Austin and Jean Lonsway. A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Monday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Memorial Service will follow starting at 11:00 am with Deacon Earl Rogers



officiating.

