LONGMAN, Linda

Linda Carolyn Longman, 79, of Middletown, died peacefully on Saturday, January 30, 2021, from complications of a broken hip, COVID, and Primary



Progressive Aphasia (form of dementia). She was born on Saturday, June 14, 1941, at Middletown Hospital, to parents Thomas Lester McGill, Sr., and Lucy Blanche (Huffaker) McGill. Linda graduated from Middletown High School in 1959 and started working at Black Clawson as a secretary. She worked for six years and then married Black Clawson Field Service Representative Roy C. "Longy" Longman, Sr., on June 4, 1965. They were blessed with a son, Roy Charles Longman, on April 12, 1966. Linda returned to the workforce in 1982 and held various secretarial jobs in the Middletown area. Her final position was secretary at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, from which she retired in 2015. Linda was a former member of St. Luke Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years and where she served as an ordained Deacon and later an Elder. Linda was devoted to raising her son, taking care of her pet dogs and spending time with her family. In



later years she was a caregiver for both her mother, Blanche and her sister, Anne. She enjoyed sewing, home decorating, traveling, including going on two cruises in 2019, and doing yardwork. Even as her primary progressive aphasia worsened, she was outside as much as possible doing yardwork. Linda is survived by her son, Roy (Kristi) Longman of Knoxville, TN; nephew, John (Terri) Roof, Jr., of Germantown, OH; niece, Lynn (Ruby Justice) Roof of Grove City, OH; cousins, Tom



Underwood, Joyce Underwood, both of Knoxville, TN, and Lori (Chris Stadig) Longman of Denver, CO; and longtime neighbors and friends, Tom & Vern Brumley, Margaret Sorrell, Dan & Angie Gerlach and Robin & Dale Short. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Longman, Sr.; parents;



brother, Thomas Lester McGill, Jr.; sister, Anne (Edwin) Crout; and sister-in-law, Betty (John "Jack") Roof. Funeral Service will be Friday, February 5, 2021, at 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 11:00 am - 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required for all who attend. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home's YouTube channel. Burial will be at Hickory Flat Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the National Aphasia Association, P.O. Box 87, Scarsdale, NY 10583, or your own



