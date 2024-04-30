Long, Mary Irene



Mary Irene Long, age 97, of Troy, Ohio passed away peacefully on April 27, 2024 at Hospice of Miami County in Troy. She was born on December 5, 1926 in Troy to the late Emerson Sphar and Ida (Anderson) Sphar.



She is survived by her three daughters and son-in-law: Diana J. Long of Welaka, FL, Carol L. Long of Springfield, OH and Patty A. (Paul) Unger of Sylvania, OH; grandson: John (Megan) Unger of Mason, OH; and great grandchildren: Greyson and Charlotte. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years: Albert J. Long; brother: John E. Sphar; sister: Helen L. Butt; and beloved in-laws.



She was a graduate of Troy High School. She was a former telephone operator and PBX operator with GTE and PMI until her retirement in 1985. She was a member and deaconess of the First United Church of Christ and a member of Class 13. She was Past President and lifetime member of VFW Auxiliary. She was a volunteer with Partners in Hope and Girl Scout leader for many years.



Mary enjoyed visiting and spending time with family and friends. She was generous, kind and inclusive. To honor her memory: embrace your family, call a friend or visit a shut-in.



Service will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy with Pastor Lauren Allen officiating. Interment will follow in Miami Memorial Park in Covington. The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00PM on Friday, May 3, 2024 at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Church of Christ General Fund or the church's ACS Relay For Life Team, in care of 120 South Market Street, Troy, OH 45373.



