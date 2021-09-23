journal-news logo
X

LONG, Mark

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LONG, Mark Allen

Mark Allen Long, age 64 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021. He was born October 31, 1956, in

Dayton, Ohio, the son of Alvia and June Long. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Timothy Long. Mark is survived by his wife, Diana; daughter, Chelsea (John) North; grandson, Rhory North; stepchildren, Jared (Jennifer) Preece and Tricia (Tim) Phillips; 6 step-grandchildren; 2 step-great-grandchildren; brothers, David (Carolyn) Long and Steve (Heidi) Long; sister-in-law, Sydney Long; family friend, Karen Wolfe and many nieces and nephews. Mark was a General Contractor and owned his own business, Long and Associates Renovation LLC. He loved to fish and wood working in his spare time. He will be remembered for being a wonderful and hardworking man. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery at the family's

convenience.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Hoschouer, Charles
2
GRADTKE, Linda
3
EVERHART, Roger
4
Horvath, Roy
5
HODGE, Derrick
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top