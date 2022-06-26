journal-news logo
LONG, Everett

LONG, Everett J.

Age 94, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Everett was born in Dayton on February 7, 1928. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jennie Crow Long who died in 1932 and father, Jesse E. Long. Jesse remarried Nellie Paul Long, and they raised Everett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Norman Long, Mary (Vitus) Robeson, Alberta (Tip) Hurst, Lewis (Carmen) Paul, Jeroldine Paul Mandery and Margie Paul; nieces, Amber Joseph and Connie Kellett; and nephew, Eugene Robeson. Everett is

survived by his nieces and nephews, Regina (Kevin) Payne, Sherie Bishop, Hal Mandery, Cathy (Steve) Conn, Bryan (Amy) Hurst, Marvin Robeson, Lee (Mary) Paul, Bobbie (Fred) Fraley, Chris (Joe) Whalen, Charlene Paul and Patty Garrison; and

other family and friends. Everett was a very kindhearted, humble man. He worked as a carpenter at Dayton Showcase Company for 29 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Everett's memory to the Salvation Army. Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, 1:00 pm at

Newcomer North Dayton Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road,

Dayton, OH 45425. Everett will be laid to rest at Harshman Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. To send a special message, please

visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

