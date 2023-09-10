Long, Eileen M



Long, Eileen M., age 74 of Kettering passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; she is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Melanie (James) Wilson, Kelly Long (Roger), Stacey (Tom) Harding; a brother, Joseph (Debbie) Westendorf; three grandchildren, Kaylie, Maddie, Ellie; a goddaughter, Amy Stahl; lifelong friend, Kathy Stahl; two dogs, Teddy and Theo. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 am Tuesday, September 12 at Immaculate Conception Church. The family will receive friends Monday from 5:00-8:00 pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus, OH 43212 or the Alzheimer's Association, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Dayton, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com