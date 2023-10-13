Long, Doralene "Dottie"



Doralene Long "Dottie", age 95, of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born April 29, 1928 in Pulaski County, KY to Albert and Beulah (Jasper) Campbell. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and Ladies Aid Society. Doralene is survived by her son, Dale (Robin) Long; daughter, Debbie (David) Swaine; grandchildren, Brandon Long and Bethanie (Johnny) Moore; great-grandchildren, Meshayla Long and Dylan Long. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Long "Tex"; her parents; 2 brothers, and 1 sister. A Visitation will be held Monday, October 16, 2023 from 12:00 PM- 1:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the Funeral Home at 1:00 PM. Interment will be at Springboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Doralene. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com for Doralene's family.





