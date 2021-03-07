LONG, Carol Arden



Carol Arden Long, 68, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2021, at her residence. She was born April 12, 1952, the daughter of



Joseph and Lillian (Pittman) Brown. Carol worked for



numerous surrounding florists and Kid's Korner before working at Aeronca Aeronautics in the HR Department for several years. After that she worked in the office of Stalhaber and Long Excavating. Carol donated to AMVets and various wildlife organizations. She enjoyed



cooking, bird watching, gardening, dancing and loving grandbabies. Carol believed in kindness and always followed



"The Golden Rule" -- "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her older brother, Bob Brown and younger brother, Bill Brown and cousin, Larry Brown. Carol is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, David Long; son, Ethan and Anna (Nguyen) Long; daughter, Ruthie Long (Shawn McCarty); grandchildren, David, Eva and Natalie Long, Jada, Christian, Addison McCarty; siblings, Jane Ellen (Brown)



Garner (Moe) and their children, Kim Respess (Mark), Beth



Tulip (J.T.), Sam Garner (Meghan); and "adopted" sister, Sue Brown. As well as tons of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law,



nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visitation and Memorial will be 5:00 -7:00 pm on Monday, March 8th, 2021, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. In lieu of



flowers, memorial donations can be directed to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis Street, Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family

