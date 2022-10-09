LONEY, James L. "Jim"



74, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born April 15, 1948, in Springfield the son of Homer L. and Clara B. (Davis) Loney. He retired from Navistar in 1999 after 32 years of service. He was a member of the UAW #402. Jim served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1970 and later served as a special deputy sheriff during the 1970's. He was a longtime owner of harness horses. Jim loved playing poker with his friends and family, watching football and NASCAR. Survivors include two children, James "Pat" (Deborah Childress) Loney and Jackie (Tom Flaherty) Riley; ex-wife and longtime friend, Thena Jane Loney; stepchildren, Dale and Shannon May, David (Brandy Wagner) May; grandchildren, Jeremy Patrick Loney, Travis James Loney, Noah J. Riley, Samantha J. Riley, Kaela May, Ashlee Welborn, Shelby Bias, Courtney May, Cameron Boggs, Kelsey May, Kadence May; great-grandchildren, Marshall and Evie Welborn; five siblings, Barb and Bill "Whitey" Sherman, Ronald Loney, Carolyn "Sue" Avery, John "Pat" Loney, Mike Loney and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and one stepdaughter, Tammy Bias. A visitation will be held from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm in the funeral home with Deacon Earl Rodgers officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

