LOMMATZSCH, Martha



Martha Lou Lommatzsch, 94, entered into rest on the night of Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Phoenix at Lake Joy. Martha was born in Columbus, Ohio, on December 30, 1927, to the late Wilbert J. and Josephine Martha Wannemacher Solomon. She enjoyed ballroom dancing and traveling. Martha was a homemaker and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas F. Meister; and second husband, Robert H. Lommatzsch; children, Kevin L. Meister (Lisa) and Terrymemor E. Meister; stepchildren, Steve Lommatzsch (Kathy) and Sue Ann Lommatzsch. Martha is survived by her daughter, Dawn M. McCurdy (Mark) of Fort Valley; stepson, Terry Lommatzsch of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At the family's request, all services held will be private. Learn about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.

