LOMAN, Ovie



Ovie Loman, 94, of Palm Harbor, FL, passed away at home on Monday, February 21, 2022, surrounded by family. Ovie was born in Hamilton, OH, on October 18, 1927. He was one of 13 children born to William T. and Nettie (Young) Loman. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and his first wife Beulah (Nunn) Loman. Ovie served in the USMC during WWII achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. Following the war, he became a radio engineer for local



station WPFB. He is survived by his son Douglas (Roberta) Loman, his loving and devoted wife of 27 years, Edyth Moore Loman, step-son Robert Moore, step-daughter Brilla (Robert) Tomko, step-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his beloved dog Jake. Final disposition: cremation and interment in the mausoleum at Rose Hill Cemetery,



Hamilton, OH. No services.

