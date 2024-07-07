Lolli, Felicity A.



Felicity Anne "Fe" Lolli, 47, of Middletown, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2024 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She was born in Hamilton on March 19, 1977, the daughter of Frank Lolli, II and Pamela (Dils) Lolli. Felicity was a graduate of Bishop Fenwick High School and went on to graduate from St. Mary-of-the-Woods College. She had a very compassionate nature and was lucky enough to find a career that she was very dedicated to, as a mental health specialist for Cincinnati Children's Hospital. She was an avid reader and "professional student" who loved school and studying. She also loved to travel, especially to Disney World. In her spare time she enjoyed watching sports, always rooting for Notre Dame football, the Cincinnati Reds, Bengals and OSU. Felicity is survived by her mother, Pamela; brothers, Frank (Jeni Wilson) Lolli, III & Eugenio (Sarah) Lolli; nieces & nephews, Ashlynne Lolli, Peyton Lolli, Kiley Lolli, Keegan Lolli, Xavier Lolli & Derrick Schaefer; many aunts, uncles & cousins; and special friends, Rhonda Richins, Joyce Clay & Karina Lolli. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank; and grandparents, Kathryn Dils, Frank Lolli, Sr. & Patricia Lolli. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9, 2024 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Ohio, P.O. Box 340734, Columbus, OH 43234. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



