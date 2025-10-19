Lois Shearer

SHEARER, Lois J.



Lois J. Shearer, born on February 14, 1940, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2025. She was the daughter of George and Mary Seth. Lois married James Leroy Shearer on April 29, 1961. Together, they shared a life filled with love and adventure, traveling internationally and creating lasting memories. Lois was a proud mother to one child, Janice L. Lockhart, who predeceased her. She is survived by two grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, bringing joy to her later years. Throughout her life, Lois enjoyed a variety of hobbies, including crocheting, fishing, bowling, gambling, reading, and solving puzzles and word games. Her vibrant spirit and zest for life were evident in everything she did. Lois was preceded in death by her siblings: Ray Seth, Martha Duke, Bennett (Janice) Seth, Virginia (Donald) Oswald, and Karen (Walter) Haas, along with their spouses. She is remembered fondly by many nieces, nephews, and their families. Lois will be missed dearly by her family and friends. In her memory, those who knew her are encouraged to engage in one of her many beloved hobbies. At her request, private services will be held by the family. The WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME- DAYTON is serving her family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



