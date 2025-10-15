Lois Callam

CALLAM, Lois Ann



Callam, Lois Ann, 93, of Springfield, passed peacefully from this life on October 10, 2025. She was born on January 18, 1932 in Springfield, Ohio to Leroy and Anna (Dunlap) Husted, Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Roy E. Croutwater and James M. Callam; brothers, Ernest, Leroy Jr., Paul, Eugene and Howard; and sister, Irma Husted. She is survived by her children, Gary Boase, Shari Croutwater and Susan Croutwater; stepson, Charles Croutwater; and stepdaughters, Nancy Garringer and Mary McRell; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Lois was a dedicated wife, loving mother, and a friend to many. She worked as the Field Secretary at Fels Research in Yellow Springs, Ohio for many years. She belonged to Story Hypes Memorial Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and played in the bell choir, and more recently Northminster Presbyterian Church. Lois generously supported many local charities and had a special place in her heart for those less fortunate. She believed that all were equal in the eyes of God and was full of compassion for all creatures. Lois had many interests and talents. She was an avid genealogist and a talented seamstress. She loved to travel to places near and far, in the United States, Canada, Africa, Middle East, Asia, Europe and the United Kingdom, and studied several languages. Lois had a keen understanding of and respect for other cultures that earned her many friends around the world. Lois' memorial service will be held at Northminster Presbyterian Church on Thursday, October 16, at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 1 p.m. She will be interred at Rose Hill Burial Park at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Habitat for Humanity or Northminster Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



