Burgher (DeMoss), Lois May



Lois Burgher, age 86, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2026. She was born on March 12, 1939. Lois is preceded in death by her husband Lawrence "Bud" Burgher; her parents; her daughter Helen Burgher; her son in-law David Donaldson and her daughter in-law Becky Burgher. She will be forever missed by her children Kimberley Donaldson, Candice (Jack) Schwarz, Larry (Donna) Burgher; her grandchildren Tiffany (Chad) Thompson, Emily (Paul) King, Jacob (Alani) Donaldson, Elijah Donaldson, Stephanie (Nick) Shultz, Daniel (Scharon) Burgher, David (Shonda) Schwarz, Lora Schwarz, Jennifer (Woodrow) Schwarz, Christina (Greg) Zink, Lauren Burgher, Amanda (Nick) Miller, Michael Burgher; 23 great-grandchildren; her sister in-law Linda Burgher and nephew A.C. Burgher. Funeral Service will be held 12 Noon Thursday February 5, 2026 at Baker-Hazel Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr Dayton, OH 45415. A time to gather and share memories with the family will begin at 10AM until the time of the service. She will rest eternally with her parents, husband and daughter at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Online memories can be shared with the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



