Lohrer (Townsend), Suzanne



Lohrer, Suzanne, 90, of Springfield, passed away Monday, April 14, 2025, at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Suzanne was born September 11, 1934, in Evansville, Indiana, the daughter of Walter and Catherine (Barthel) Townsend. She graduated from The Ohio State University with a Master's Degree in Social Work. She retired from Clark County Mental Health Services as a therapist, specializing in family and drug and alcohol counseling. Suzanne enjoyed 71 wonderful years of marriage with her high school sweetheart, Ray. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her loving husband, Ray; five children, Jeff (Anna), Mike (Cari), Andy (Julie), Mary (Jerry) and Christine (Dave); eight grandchildren, Rachel (Greg), Andrea (Russ), David (Suprena), Kristen (David), Sarah (Chris), Joe (Jessica), Matt (Megan) and Julia (Michael); eight great grandchildren; seven siblings, Carolyn, Mary Jane (Jim), Judy, Dan (Katie), Kathy, Mike (Mary Jo) and David (Lynna); and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Emily; and five siblings, Joan, Sarah, Richard, Thomas and Rita. Visitation will be held on Monday from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



