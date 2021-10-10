journal-news logo
X

LOGAN, Wilma

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LOGAN, Wilma

Age 91, born April 29, 1930, in Winchester, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Wilma was married to Lewis

Logan, Jr. for many years where they were blessed with five children: Nina Simpson, Steve Logan (Bernice); Vicki

Logan, Terry Logan (Sylvia) and Tracy Bennett (Clyde). In addition to her children, Wilma had 9 grandchildren: Travis Logan, Zachary Logan, Whitney

Addison, Daemon Simpson, Stacie Hill, Clyde Bennett III, Paige Bennett, Sharita Williams and Stevena Clay, as well as a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Services will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 South Broadway Street,

Dayton, OH 45402. Viewing will be from 11AM – 12PM, and the funeral will be from 12PM – 1PM. Interment will be at the Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SHAW, Phoebe
2
ALPERT, Marcia
3
MILLARD, Donald
4
KOCH, GERALDINE
5
TURPIN, Debbie
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top