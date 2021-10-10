LOGAN, Wilma



Age 91, born April 29, 1930, in Winchester, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Wilma was married to Lewis



Logan, Jr. for many years where they were blessed with five children: Nina Simpson, Steve Logan (Bernice); Vicki



Logan, Terry Logan (Sylvia) and Tracy Bennett (Clyde). In addition to her children, Wilma had 9 grandchildren: Travis Logan, Zachary Logan, Whitney



Addison, Daemon Simpson, Stacie Hill, Clyde Bennett III, Paige Bennett, Sharita Williams and Stevena Clay, as well as a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Services will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 South Broadway Street,



Dayton, OH 45402. Viewing will be from 11AM – 12PM, and the funeral will be from 12PM – 1PM. Interment will be at the Woodland Cemetery.


