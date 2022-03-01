LOGAN, Donald E.



90, of Centerville, OH, passed away peacefully February 22, 2022, surrounded by family. Don was born in Chillicothe, Ohio, and raised in Columbus, Ohio. A veteran of the Korean War, he served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army. In 1956, he graduated from The Ohio State



University where he was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and an active alumni community member of the university and his fraternity. For over 30 years he held various positions at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base including the Branch Chief in charge of Staffing. He used his position and expertise to



provide access to careers in Federal service, with a focus on equality and recent college graduates. Don was a supporter of the arts in Dayton, particularly the Dayton Philharmonic



Orchestra and Dayton Opera. Preceded in death by his wife, Carol; parents, John A. and Flonette; brothers, John A. and Robert. Don is survived by his brother, Richard A. Logan;



children and their wives, Bradley (Daphne) and Scott (Lydia) Logan; grandchildren, Lucas G.B. Logan, Arden Louise. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Thursday, March 3, at the Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Lane, Centerville, OH. (Mask



Required). Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer



Society.

