LOGAN, Betty Jean



June 15, 1937 - January 21, 2023



Betty Jean Logan, of Medway, Ohio, passed away January 21, 2023, at the age of 85.



Jean is survived by her husband Robert (Bob) Logan, daughters Linda Lampert, husband Tim, Laura Phibbs, husband Ron, and Karen Hemmerick, as well as 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



Jean and Bob spent 70 years together. When we think of Jean we think of her fierce love of family, her resilience, quick wit and humor. She loved her family most of all and her dogs. We will miss her every day, but what makes us smile is she lived on her own terms. As a family we will celebrate her privately.



Donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton. We will forever be grateful for their care and support.

