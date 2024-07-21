Lofvendahl, Steven



Steven Lofvendahl, age 77 of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Monday, July 8, 2024. He was born July 26, 1946 in Glendale, California, the son of Frederick and Leona (Hull) Lofvendahl. Stevens' interests included golf, traveling, music, the Dallas Cowboys, classic cars, and enjoying time with his family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gary Lofvendahl.



Steven is survived by his fiancée, Edna Williams; children, Scott (Bree) Lofvendahl, Mark (Laurel) Lofvendahl, Tara (Fernando Silva) Lofvendahl and Kari (Eddie) Almaraz; his brother, Rick (Lynda) Lofvendahl; six grandchildren; and two fur babies, Spanky and Darla.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:30 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2024 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown, OH 45044.



