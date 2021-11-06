journal-news logo
X

Loeffelman, Joseph

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LOEFFELMAN, Joseph

William "Joe"

Age 81, of Bellbrook, passed away on November 1, 2021. He was born on October 21, 1940, in St. Louis, MO, to the late William and Gertrude (Zaruba) Loeffelman.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Shirley Loeffelman; children, Jeff (Sheri) Loeffelman, Michele (Craig) Huxtable and Nikki (Jeff) Trosper; grandchildren, Alex, Aundrea, Alyssa, Ann, Jackson, Cole, Carson, Brayden and Rylan; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Raegan; siblings, Shirley Hollander and

Judy Hoffmann; in-laws, Jane, Wanda, Bill, Marilyn and Dottie; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends, far to many to mention.

Joe proudly served in the U.S Navy achieving rank of an officer. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering and then a Master's in Business Administration. Aside from his work in the military, Joe was an Electrical Engineer at Delco. He was a "Joe" of all trades!

Family will receive guests from 4-6 PM on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459). A Mass of

Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM on Monday, November 8 at Church of the Incarnation, (7415 Far Hills Ave, Centerville, 45459) with Fr. Brian Phelps, Celebrant. Joe's wishes were to be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to Hospice of

Dayton, in Joe's memory.

To share a memory of Joe or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel

820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
JONES, Dennis
2
EIKENBERRY, Dale
3
LIGHTLE, Michelle
4
Chaney, James
5
SEWELL, James
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top