Loeb, Thomas Edward



LOEB, Thomas E. age 74 of West Carrollton passed away Thursday February 15, 2024.Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War and retired from N.C.R.. He was preceded in death by his wife Pamela Irvine Loeb, daughter Melissa Loeb, parents Joe and Janet Loeb and sister Susan Fields-Rhines. Tom is survived by 2 sons Tim and wife Melissa Loeb and Michael Loeb, brother James and wife Sondra Loeb, niece Emily and husband Chris Brock and their children Parker, Beckett and Ellis. Graveside funeral service will be Tuesday February 20, 2024 at 11 a.m. at David's Cemetery Kettering, OH with Funeral Celebrant Brian Bennett officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are asked for Dayton Children's Hospital 1 Childrens Plaza Dayton, OH 45404 in Tom's memory. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home West Carrollton.



