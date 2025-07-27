LOE, Mary M.



Mary M. Loe passed away surrounded by love and in the devoted arms of her daughter on July 18, 2025. Mary was born in Springfield, Ohio on October 24, 1931, the daughter of Mary (Rodgers) & Urban R. Juergens, and was a faithful member of Incarnation Catholic Church in Centerville. She celebrated 60 years of marriage with her husband, William P. Loe, months before his death in December 2015.



Mary was a loving wife and mother who lived an extraordinary life of 93 years. Her family misses her dearly. Although Mary came from a family of attorneys, she excelled at teaching - inside and outside the classroom, earning a bachelor's degree in Education from Wittenberg University. She taught two years at Snowhill Elementary before taking a hiatus to focus on raising their four children with Bill.



As their teenagers began heading off to college, Mary enrolled in graduate school at the University of Dayton where she earned two masters degrees in Education - one in School Counseling and another in School Psychology. Mary quickly joined the UD faculty as an adjunct professor, teaching graduate level courses in Counseling Techniques and School Psychology.



She worked professionally over the years as a School Psychologist for Springfield City Schools and Mad River Schools, and also served as a consultant for New Lebanon Local Schools. Additionally, Mary previously utilized her advanced education working for the Montgomery County Board of Mental Retardation, and Dayton Jewish Center Early Childhood Education. She volunteered as a counselor and grant writer at Womanline, while previously tutoring students at Sinclair Community College.



Mary graduated from Olive Branch High School during the big band era. Her love of music and dancing with Bill enriched her long life, along with other leisure activities including sculpting, painting, swimming, and walking. Mary's children could always count on her nutritious meals, chauffeuring, and cheering them on in their endeavors.



Mary was an especially hard worker, often pursuing side jobs including writing as a columnist for the weekly News-Tribune newspaper; owning and directing her modeling agency; working as an aide at the Cerebral Palsy Clinic and as reading coordinator for Multiple Sclerosis. She delighted in home landscaping, even after moving to condo living in retirement - enthusiastically planting and pruning trees to beautify green spaces. Meantime, Mary also served as condo HOA president. Mary retired soon after Bill retired from WPAFB, following his 35-year U.S. Dept. of Defense career as a director of Engineering.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother Miriam Juergens; brother U. Timothy Juergens; and son-in-law Joseph G. Smith. She is survived by her three sons, W. Anthony (Diana) Loe, Gary Loe, Greg (Mihn) Loe, and daughter, Julie Smith; eight grandchildren, Taylor, Devin, Erica, Bennett, Kristina, Joshua, Jonathan, and Marianela; nine great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews; sisters Deanna Tehan, Pam Juergens, and brother Joe (Diane) Juergens.



The Loe family extends heartfelt thanks to Mary's daughter Julie, Fairmont Senior Living, and Hospice of Dayton for their excellent advocacy and care of Mary.



A Requiem Mass will be held Wednesday, July 30 at noon at Incarnation Catholic Church, 7415 Far Hills in Centerville, Ohio. Reception immediately following at Incarnation Parish Activities Center. Interment will be private at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.



